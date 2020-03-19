Churches Agree To Suspend Services

Bishop Laish Boyd
CHURCH leaders have agreed to temporarily suspend services in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday.
Religious leaders are encouraging the public to continue to worship at home and to follow online worship services in the short-term.
Anglican church services, Bible studies and meetings have been suspended for two weeks as of today to Saturday, April 4, as additional temporary measures against the pandemic.
An update sent yesterday from Anglican diocese Bishop Laish Boyd noted COVID-19 is the church’s “mammoth challenge this year”. He said that these practices will help to “cut off the head of the monster” before it can grow stronger.
“We will suspend all church services, Bible studies and meetings for two weeks from Thursday, 19th March, to Saturday, 4th April, in the first instance. As the situation with the virus is evolving, we will evaluate the matter before we move forward. I repeat that is a temporary measure.” Read more >>