China sending medical supplies to The Bahamas

Haigang Yin, counselor and spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Nassau.
Embassy supports social distancing measures, expanded travel restrictions.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Counselor and Spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Nassau Haigang Yin confirmed China will send The Bahamas medical supplies this week to help shore up its capacity as the nation combats the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Yin said the embassy was following the situation very closely as it understand the “vulnerability of this island country with tourism as its major industry”.
“We have offered some material assistance to the government of The Bahamas,” Yin said.
“At this moment I cannot tell you the details, but I assure the materials are on the way from China to The Bahamas now.”
Yin, who later divulged the support package includes medical supplies, said he expects the delivery to arrive sometime this week. Read more >>