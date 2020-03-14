Saturday, March 14, 2020
China confirms coronavirus is airborne
By Vita Molyneux
The deadly coronavirus is airborne, a Shanghai official has confirmed.
On Saturday it was announced the virus can now spread via aerosol transmission - meaning it can drift through the air for an extended period of time and cause infection if breathed in.
"Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with droplets in the air to form aerosols which causes infection after inhalation," Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau deputy head Zeng Qun is quoted as saying by China Daily. Read more >>
