Saturday, March 14, 2020

China confirms coronavirus is airborne

 A video displays a message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that reads "Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands" on the Gallery Place Metro subway train platform in Washington, D.C., U.S., on March 13. (c) Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo


By Vita Molyneux

The deadly coronavirus is airborne, a Shanghai official has confirmed. 

On Saturday it was announced the virus can now spread via aerosol transmission - meaning it can drift through the air for an extended period of time and cause infection if breathed in.

"Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with droplets in the air to form aerosols which causes infection after inhalation," Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau deputy head Zeng Qun is quoted as saying by China Daily.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , ,