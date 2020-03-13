Charleston cruise ship back from Bahamas; Passenger says she 'felt safer than at Wal-Mart'

The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship is back in port in Charleston after a voyage to the Bahamas. Despite global coronavirus worries, a passenger says she 'felt safer' aboard the ship 'than at Wal-Mart.' (WCIV)
By Brooke Schwieters
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Just before the sun came up Thursday morning, the Carnival Sunshine returned to Charleston after a five-day voyage to the Bahamas.
But before passengers boarded the massive vacation-on-water Saturday, the cruise company took some major precautions amid the quickly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Under a new 'Travel Health Advisory' every passenger had his or her temperature taken and was asked to fill out a health questionnaire.
Kimberly Walker of Knoxville, along with her husband, were some of the first passengers to disembark from the ship. Walker said the two have been avid cruisers for 12 years and were impressed by the ship's cleanliness and change in procedure. Read more >>