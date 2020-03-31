Celebrity Culture Is Burning

The pandemic has disrupted relations among the masses, the elites and the celebrities who liaise between them.
Among the social impacts of the coronavirus is its swift dismantling of the cult of celebrity. The famous are ambassadors of the meritocracy; they represent the American pursuit of wealth through talent, charm and hard work. But the dream of class mobility dissipates when society locks down, the economy stalls, the death count mounts and everyone’s future is frozen inside their own crowded apartment or palatial mansion. Read more >>