CDC Releases List of Conditions That Increase the Risk of Severe Coronavirus Illness

Those at highest risk should take precautions.
The situation surrounding COVID-19 is only getting worse. Over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and U.S. President Donald Trump opted to ban most travel from Europe. Given these developments, all of us need to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and this is particularly critical for those with underlying health conditions who are most at risk of experiencing a severe illness if they contract the disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a list of medical conditions that increase the risk of severe manifestation of COVID-19. This list includes the following conditions:
Blood disorders
Chronic kidney disease
Compromised immune system
Pregnancy (current or recent)
Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes)
Metabolic disorders
Heart disease
Lung disease
Neurological conditions