Thursday, March 12, 2020

CDC Releases List of Conditions That Increase the Risk of Severe Coronavirus Illness

Those at highest risk should take precautions.

By Prosper Junior Bakiny

The situation surrounding COVID-19 is only getting worse. Over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and U.S. President Donald Trump opted to ban most travel from Europe. Given these developments, all of us need to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and this is particularly critical for those with underlying health conditions who are most at risk of experiencing a severe illness if they contract the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a list of medical conditions that increase the risk of severe manifestation of COVID-19. This list includes the following conditions:

    Blood disorders
    Chronic kidney disease
    Compromised immune system
    Pregnancy (current or recent)
    Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes)
    Metabolic disorders
    Heart disease
    Lung disease
    Neurological conditions
