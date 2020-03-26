Can You Become Immune to the Coronavirus?

A recovered coronavirus patient donated plasma at the Hainan Blood Center in Haikou, China, in February.Credit...Xinhua/Alamy Live News
As the number of people infected with the coronavirus surpasses 450,000 worldwide, and more than one billion are locked in their homes, scientists are wrestling with one of the most pressing questions of the pandemic: Do people who survive the infection become immune to the virus?
The answer is a qualified yes, with some significant unknowns. That’s important for several reasons. Read more >>