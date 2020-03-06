Busy tourist attractions, airports empty amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus leaves streets empty: In the Chinese city of Wuhan (pictured), residents have been on lockdown since January in an effort to stop the spread of disease, leaving city streets deserted. It's just one of many places where the tourism industry has ground to a halt.
(CNN) — In the last few years, the biggest buzzword in travel has been overtourism, used to decry the way that some popular cities, attractions and destinations have become too popular.
But now the pendulum is swinging in the other direction as a result of the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China and has since trickled around the world, from Japan and Italy to the United States.
According to some industry experts, coronavirus may prove to be the worst hit to the global travel industry since 9/11.
Many countries have restricted travelers from China, which is the world's largest travel market, thus guaranteeing a decline in visitors.
And that's not all.
Airlines have asked staffers to take unpaid leave as many routes are canceled indefinitely, and hotels and attractions have reported plummeting bookings. Read more >>