Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Brock University and BTVI Seal Ties
Brock University in Ontario, Canada and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing collaborative relations.
The two institutions are seeking to promote a relationship that will allow academic pathways for BTVI students to complete a Brock Bachelor’s degree. This is in addition to capacity-building projects funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) or similar sources to assist BTVI to contribute to its strategic planning and improvement of faculty and staff skills.
Opportunities for professional development training for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) faculty would also be included.
BTVI’s President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson and Brock University’s President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Gervan Fearon, initially discussed developing an articulation agreement between the two institutions during meetings at the first Canada-Caribbean Research Symposium in Kingston, Jamaica. The symposium was sponsored by the University of the West Indies and Brock University.
Dr. Robertson believes given the quality of programs at Brock University, the articulation agreement would be beneficial to BTVI students, faculty and staff.
Shown here are Dr. Robertson (l) and Dr. Fearon.