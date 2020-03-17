Brennen: Bahamas must take a hard stance to combat spread of COVID-19

Dr. Delon Brennen
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen said The Bahamas has to take a “hard stance” in order to flatten the spread of COVID-19 locally, including shutting down some non-essential services in the country.
He said church services are among those that should be discontinued.
“If you’re going to take a hard stance, you’re gonna have to say we discourage people from attending those types of services,” Brennen said today on the Guardian Radio show “Morning Blend” with Dwight Strachan.
“So when we get calls from the Ministry of Health, we say, ‘We would strongly discourage you.’
“And they say, ‘Should I do this.’ And we say, ‘No, don’t go to church services’.” Read more >>