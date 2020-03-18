BREAKING: Tourism minister forecasts total sector shutdown

Tourism & Aviation minister Dionisio D'Aguilar
Underscoring widespread travel restrictions imposed by the country’s key source markets, D’Aguilar told Parliament: “Our tourism industry will be strained to its very core.”
With a record 7.2 million visitors in 2019, Mr D’Aguilar said this nation’s tourism sector showed no signs of slowing down back in January when overall arrivals had increased by 7.9 percent.
“We were poised for another year of growth, another year of success, another year of plenty,” said D’Aguilar.
The tourism minister noted there has been a complete reversal of this trend as, “forward booking data reveals absolutely no bookings for the foreseeable future.”
"Life as we know it will be fundamentally uprooted for the next 30-60 days," he continued.