BREAKING NEWS: 61-Year-Old Woman Is The First Confirmed Case Of Covid-19 In The Bahamas

Acting Minister of Health Jeffrey Lloyd (centre) announced that a 61-year-old female resident of New Providence who does not have relevant travel history is the first confirmed person with COVID-19 in The Bahamas during a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Sunday. Also seated from left: Dr. Nikkah Forbes, Director of Infectious Diseases and Manager of the National AIDS Centre; Permanent Secretary, MOH, Marco Rolle; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pearl McMillan and Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Delon Brennen. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)
Acting Minister of Health Jeffrey Lloyd announced that a 61-year-old female resident of New Providence who does not have relevant travel history is the first confirmed person with COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
During a press conference at the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Minister of Lloyd explained that the confirmed case presented with symptoms of a fever and cough.
“She is not known to have travelled outside of the country in the past 20 days. At this time the patient’s exposure is unknown. The patient and family members have been informed of the diagnosis. She is receiving care in the designated isolation area of the Princess Margaret Hospital.
"We are currently investigating her family and social contacts to determine whether they could have been the source of her infection."