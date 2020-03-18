BREAKING | Bahamas COVID-19 cases rise to three

PM Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis addressing the House of Assembly this morning.
“Late last evening, health officials confirmed two additional cases of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 on New Providence,” Minnis said.
“They were identified through contact tracing.”
Minnis said the patients were identified through the Ministry of Health’s aggressive contact tracing investigations.
He said the investigation revealed that the additional patients live in the same household as the 61-year-old woman, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Read more >>