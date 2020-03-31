Tuesday, March 31, 2020
BPL cautions residents following Abaco bush fires
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) wishes to advise that brush fires, said to have been started by persons burning debris, have destroyed poles and caused outages to all of North Abaco (Blackwood included). Lines have been felled as a result of damaged poles. This has also hampered restoration efforts as crews have had to move to dealing with this immediate concern instead of continuing restoration activities. Read more >>