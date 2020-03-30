Monday, March 30, 2020
Bpl Cash Crisis As Payments Collapse
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) has suffered a "frightening" multi-million dollar March revenue drop that threatens the energy provider's very existence if it continues, a Cabinet minister has revealed.
Desmond Bannister, minister of works, told Tribune Business that customer payments on their March electricity bills were "lower than they have ever been for the past five years" as the tourism shutdown, coupled with the COVID-19 lockdown, leaves thousands of businesses and households struggling to meet their obligations.
Declining to give either a dollar or percentage figure for the decline, Mr Bannister said the Government was now faced with "making some policy decisions" with regard to BPL although he declined to detail what those options might be.
He confirmed that BPL's bond refinancing, lasts pegged at $580m and viewed as critical to finally placing the cash-strapped energy monopoly on a sustainable financial and operational footing, was "unlikely to happen any time soon" due to the COVID-19 turbulence in the international capital markets.