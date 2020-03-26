Thursday, March 26, 2020

BPC pushes back offshore Bahamas well to late-2020

Bahamas Petroleum Co. is re-scheduling drilling of its first exploration well (Perseverance #1) off The Bahamas to mid-October onwards.

By Offsure

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Bahamas Petroleum Co. (BPC) is re-scheduling drilling of its first exploration well (Perseverance #1) off The Bahamas to mid-October onwards.

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, safe and responsible operations for the 45-60-day program in the planned May/June timeframe can no longer be assured, the company said.

The impact of the virus, both globally and in The Bahamas, also constitutes a force majeure event under the terms of the company’s licenses. It has accordingly notified the Bahamian government and anticipates securing an extension to the licence terms.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,