Sunday, March 29, 2020
Book - Woes of Life by Oswald T. Brown
By Oswald Brown
SOME GOOD NEWS: Sales of my novel WOES OF LIFE have picked up noticeably in the United States, supposedly because more and more people have been heeding the advice of medical professionals and are staying at home as a result of the COVID-19. This good news could not have come at a better time, given the serious financial problems I am now experiencing.
The upsurge in sales more likely than not is because there is a WOES OF LIFE advertisement prominently positioned in my online publication BAHAMAS CHRONICLE, which was launched to keep Bahamians and nationals from other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries living in the diaspora up-to-date on news from their respective countries. BAHAMAS CHRONICLE has developed a huge following across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom as well as in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean. Read more >>