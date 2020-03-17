Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Boc Recommends All Local Sports Be Suspended
By BRENT STUBBS
Senior Sports Reporter
With all international travel being suspended by the Bahamas Government until further notice as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, the Bahamas Olympic Committee is also advising all sporting bodies to cease any further local competition until further notice.
In a statement released yesterday, BOC secretary general Derron Donaldson, since learning that a patient presented herself to the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday and subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, in an abundance of caution, the BOC is strongly recommending that all sporting activities within the respective federations, associations and clubs be suspended until more is learnt from the authorities. "We further, encourage you to advise your members to adhere to the safe hygiene practices presented by the Ministry of Health," Donaldson said. "Finally, please listen to credible new sources for further updates and do not rely on social media posts." Read more >>