BDOCS suspends visitations, commissary and all public activities

Bahamas Department of Corrections.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Corrections has begun precautionary measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Commissioner of Correctional Services Charles Murphy, who yesterday said they are dealing with the matter as it develops.
The move comes as other facilities and institutions throughout the country implement shutdowns after a 61-year-old Bahamian woman was confirmed as the first positive case of COVID-19 in the country.
The World Health Organization has officially declared the global spread of the respiratory virus a pandemic.
