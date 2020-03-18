Bay Street Braces For 50% Sales Hit

Bay St., downtown, Nassau, Bahamas. PhotoⒸ Derek Catalano
Tribune Business Reporter
ykemp@tribunemedia.net
Bay Street merchants yesterday revealed they are bracing for at least a 50 percent sales hit due to the 30-day cruise industry shutdown as several mull closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Maria Liminatis, the Fashion Centre’s general manager, told Tribune Business: “We have not seen a sales fall-off yet, but it’s uncharted territory so we really don’t know. Thankfully I still have my local customers, so perhaps we may see a 40 to 50 percent drop in sales.”
Ms Liminatis said she has no plans to close her business yet, nor does she have any intention of making her one staff member redundant. "We're just praying and hoping that this virus will come to an end soon and we can go back to our regular lives," she added.