Friday, March 20, 2020
Bats are not to blame for coronavirus. Humans are.
By Nick Paton Walsh and Vasco Cotovio, CNN
(CNN)Reclusive, nocturnal, numerous -- bats are a possible source of the coronavirus. Yet some scientists concur they are not to blame for the transfer of the disease that's changing daily life -- humans are.
Zoologists and disease experts have told CNN that changes to human behavior -- the destruction of natural habitats, coupled with the huge number of fast-moving people now on Earth -- has enabled diseases that were once locked away in nature to cross into people fast.
Scientists are still unsure where the virus originated, and will only be able to prove its source if they isolate a live virus in a suspected species -- a hard task. Read more >>
Posted by Derek Catalano at 5:29 AM
