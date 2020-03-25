Banknotes may be spreading coronavirus, World Health Organisation warns

Banks in China began disinfecting and isolating used banknotes last month as part of efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus. (Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised people to use contactless technology instead of cash as banknotes may be spreading coronavirus.
The infectious COVID-19 virus could be carried on the surface of banknotes for several days, the WHO warned on Monday night.
To stop the spread of the disease, people should use contactless payments where possible and wash their hands after handling cash, a WHO spokesman said.
The Bank of England also recognised that banknotes “can carry bacteria or viruses” and encouraged frequent hand washing. Read more >>