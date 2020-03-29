Bahamians trapped in US as Bahamian borders closed

Delton Moree, left, Corale Moree and Ryan Price at a Fort Lauderdale airport today.
By Travis Cartwright-Carroll
Renette Harding is desperately trying to get her 79-year-old parents and 19-year-old son home to The Bahamas.
Harding said they are all trapped in The United States after The Bahamas government closed the country’s borders.
On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said empty planes can come into The Bahamas to pick up passengers and leave.
“It is realized that this is likely to result in the dislocation of Bahamian nationals and residents who are abroad and seeking to return home,” the statement read.
“We urge you to make direct contact with the nearest Bahamian embassy, high commission or honorary consulate.” Read more >>