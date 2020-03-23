Bahamas Sunday update (COVID-19) from Health Minister

Ministry of Health COVID-19 Update by Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands – March 22 2020.
“Good afternoon,
Today I would like to provide an update on the COVID-19 coronavirus in The Bahamas. As of Sunday, 22nd March, the Ministry of Health has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. These cases are in New Providence. Seven people are in a quarantine facility. Thirty-five people have been released from quarantine. The first case remains in hospital in stable condition and is being managed in isolation. Health officials continue to follow the condition of the three other COVID-19 positive cases, who remain in isolation at home and do not require hospitalisation at this time. These three cases are contacts of the first case. The Ministry of Health is aggressively conducting contact-tracing with people who were in contact with those infected with the virus. Read more >>