Bahamas Strengthens Its Protections Against COVID-19

Flag of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / AndrewLinscott)
With four coronavirus cases now confirmed on Nassau, The Bahamas is stepping up its actions to confront COVID-19, while the pandemic continues to escalate worldwide.
The four patients who’ve tested positive are being quarantined in isolation according to guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation continues to implement updated protocols and protection measures, guided by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies, in alignment with the country's Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19. Read more >>