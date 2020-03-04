Bahamas' Sixth Most Expensive Ranking Not 'Accurate Portrayal'

John Rolle Governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas
The Central Bank’s governor says The Bahamas’ recent ranking as the world’s sixth most expensive country to live in is not an “accurate portrayal” of this nation’s cost of living.
John Rolle, speaking during the Bahamian digital currency’s launch in Abaco, said of the findings by CEOWorld magazine: “I think the biggest misinterpretation of that is Bahamians think that it means that it’s their cost of living that’s being referred, and it’s not.”
“It’s the cost of being an expatriate, and that’s compared against other countries internationally where you have expatriate communities. For the expatriate communities there are inputs into their living like real estate accommodations. Accommodations in The Bahamas would be comparable to the cost of real estate rental wise in many of the other expensive jurisdictions in the world, so we have to remember than.” Read more >>