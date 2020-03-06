Bahamas Senate: The 2020 Mid Year Budget Communication by Senator Dion Foulkes

Senator Dion Foulkes
Madam President, Senate Colleagues:
I wish to borrow a phrase from our Prime Minister The Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis who in his recent national address to the nation on the Hurricane Dorian Restoration Efforts stated and I quote, “We are One Bahamas, One people, one nation! When any part of our Commonwealth is affected, we are all affected.”
Madam President
I sincerely believe this statement to be true, that is why my Ministry has, over the last few months, worked aggressively to ensure that we continue to make life better for all Bahamians and residents of The Bahamas by following through with our mission to provide Decent Work while at the same time fostering good industrial harmony between Employees and Employers. We are continuing to promote high levels of employment, productivity, human rights, and the Decent Work Agenda in accordance with international standards.