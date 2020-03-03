Bahamas PM claims TCI is ‘swamped’ with illegal migrants

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis
THE TCI is being cited as a cautionary tale by Bahamian officials who this week pledged to aggressively track down illegal immigrants and "take our country back”.
In a vociferous speech delivered to Parliament on Monday, prime minister Hubert Minnis claimed the TCI was "swamped” with illegal migrants – and even asserted they outnumber ordinary residents.
"Residents in Turks are so fed up that they themselves are capturing the illegals, tying them up and taking them to the authorities and requesting that they be deported,” PM Minnis alleged.
"I would not like to see us reach that point,” he added. Read more >>