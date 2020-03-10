Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Bahamas Petroleum Funding Strategy Update
Bahamas Petroleum release
Bahamas Petroleum Company, the oil and gas exploration company with significant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is pleased to provide the following update in relation to its financing strategy for the drilling of Perseverance #1, its first exploration well to be drilled in The Bahamas.
Highlight
· Company and the parties to the Conditional Convertible Note Agreement agree extension of date for satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent and election to subscribe to 15 April 2020, which in defined circumstances may be further extended to 15 May 2020
· Circumstances agreed in which the Company (at its sole option) can scale back the amount of the Convertible Notes by up to 50%, at no cost or penalty, should more advantageous financing become available
· Subscribers for the Convertible Notes have elected to exercise some of their options and have made payment to the Company in respect of that exercise.