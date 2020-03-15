Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Voluntary Pause on Sailing Season

Grand Celebration will resume operations with its April 10 cruise. (photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a voluntary and temporary pause to its cruising schedule, canceling all sailings from March 15 through April 8. Grand Celebration will resume operations with its April 10 cruise. The official statement from CEO Oneil Khosa is as follows:
“At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the health, safety and well-being of our guests and crew is paramount. At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend our sailing schedule. All cruises have been canceled from March 15 through April 8, 2020. Grand Celebration will resume operations with its scheduled April 10 departure. Read more >>