Friday, March 20, 2020
Bahamas Paradise CEO Confirms Government Charter Talks
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa has confirmed discussions with U.S. authorities on potential ship charters.
“We have also been asked about the availability of our ships,” said Khosa, talking to Cruise Industry News. “We have told the government we will make them available.”
Bahamas Paradise has two vessels, the Grand Celebration and Grand Classica, which had offered two-night cruises from Palm Beach until operations were paused last week.
Ships could be used for temporary housing due to the coronavirus outbreak, while other sources have suggested the concept of surge hospital capacity aboard a cruise vessel. Read more >>