Saturday, March 28, 2020
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Statement on COVID-19
NASSAU, Bahamas, March 24, 2020 – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is following guidance from the Bahamas Ministry of Health and other government agencies pertaining to the country’s Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19. At this time, there are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau, The Bahamas. Patients are isolated in quarantine following the guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Given the growing public health concern and to protect the health and well-being of the population of The Bahamas, Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, has announced the enactment of an additional Emergency Order, “Emergency Powers (COVID 19) (NO. 2) Order, 2020.” New Emergency Powers and Regulations will be enforced under this order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, effective 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and will expire at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, unless otherwise stated. Preventative restrictions include: Read more >>