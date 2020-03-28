Bahamas Left Facing 'God Awful Situation'

Sir Franklyn Wilson
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
A prominent Bahamian businessman yesterday urged the government not to implement an overly-huge economic stimulus package or open the economy too soon in the battle against COVID-19.
Sir Franklyn Wilson told Tribune Business that The Bahamas simply cannot afford to copy the US by throwing hundreds of millions, or even billions, of dollars at propping up the economy because it would ultimately create devaluation pressures by undermining the one:one fixed exchange rate peg with the Bahamian dollar.
The Arawak Homes chairman also warned that opening up certain sectors of the Bahamian economy, amid the escalating COVID-19 threat, would be futile unless the pandemic was extinguished and both Atlantis and Baha Mar were able to re-open with "high occupancy levels".