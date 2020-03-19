Thursday, March 19, 2020
Bahamas finds 30 contacts of COVID-19 first case; two positive
By Deandrea S Hamilton
#NASSAU, The Bahamas — March 18, 2020 — Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands explained that late last evening medical professionals confirmed two additional cases identified through contact tracing.
“These contact tracing investigations have revealed that household members of the COVID-19 positive patient travelled to Canada, Trinidad and Dubai — territories with known community transmission,” Dr. Sands said as he presented his Contribution in the House of Assembly on the COVID-19/2019 Corona virus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
"These household contacts have been quarantined and samples taken for testing. Other contacts, including healthcare providers, are being investigated to determine their level of exposure and risk. A total of 30 contacts of the COVID-19 positive patient have been identified."