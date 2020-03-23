Monday, March 23, 2020
Bahamas Development Bank Op-Ed highlights fragility of economy and opportunities for innovation
By Deandrea S Hamilton
#TheBahamas – March 22, 2020 — The evolving COVID-19 pandemic is testing the resiliency of global systems.
Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis has cautioned Bahamians that there is no need for panic buying, as the country has sufficient supplies either in inventory or on order to last several months. Still, this crisis highlights the fragility of modern life in a country that produces very little of what it consumes. Further, dependence on a single industry leaves The Bahamas particularly vulnerable to economic shocks. The interconnected world means that no disease is truly distant. Read more >>