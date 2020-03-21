Bahamas Central Bank expects economic decline due to coronavirus

Photo: iStock/poladamonte
The near term economic outlook for the Bahamas has become uncertain due to global travel cuts caused by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
This assessment was given by the Bahamas Central Bank (BCB) in its Quarterly Economic Review for the fourth quarter of 2019.
According to BCB, the tourism sector has declined sharply for the first three months of 2020 and it will continue into the second quarter.