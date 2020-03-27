Bahamas Cannot Be Covid-19 ‘Pariah’

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamas will experience a much more rapid post-COVID-19 economic recovery if all citizens do their part to prevent infection numbers exploding locally, a Cabinet minister urged yesterday.
Dionisio D’Aguilar, pictured, minister of tourism and aviation, told Tribune Business that it was “critical” to control, then eliminate, COVID-19’s presence in The Bahamas if this nation was to enjoy “a better experience” economically once the world got the pandemic under control.
He warned that The Bahamas cannot afford to suffer an experience similar to that of Italy, which was likely to be treated akin to a “pariah state” - along with the likes of Spain, South Korea and China - by international travellers post-crisis due to the thousands of COVID-19 related deaths and infections it has endured. Read more >>