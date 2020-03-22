Baha Mar to close until further notice

Baha Mar Resort
“As the community grapples with the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the safety, and wellbeing of our staff, partners, guests and the Bahamian citizens are our top priority and, as such, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations until further notice beginning March 25 at 3 p.m.,” Davis said.
“At which time we will undergo a temporary layoff of all nonessential staff.”
He said Baha Mar will ensure that all full-time associates receive the equivalent of 40 percent of their base pay for up to 90 days.
Davis added that Baha Mar will continue to pay the insurance premiums necessary to maintain employees’ health insurance coverage. He said those who signed up for additional benefits will remain responsible for the payments.
“The weeks ahead are sure to be trying, but we look forward with hope and anticipation to a time when we will welcome our guests and associates back to our property for the specular experience we are known for around the world,” Davis said. (source)