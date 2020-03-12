Thursday, March 12, 2020
Baha Mar bookings slowing down in wake of COVID-19 threat
Baha Mar’s bookings have begun to slow in the wake of the growing, global coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, Baha Mar’s Senior Vice President of Government and External affairs Robert “Sandy” Sands revealed yesterday, adding though that Easter and spring break bookings remain strong.
Sands, who spoke to Guardian Business following a tour of the New Providence Ecology Park, said “anxiety” in the travel marketplace has led to the decline in bookings.
“I can confirm to you that spring break and Easter remain strong, which is a positive for us, but it is fair to say that with the anxiety in the marketplace, there is a slowdown in the booking pace that is taking place at this time,” said Sands.
“But business remains very strong and robust for Easter and spring break.”
Sand explained that many of the queries that have come in to the resort have been about Baha Mar’s protocols surrounding the mitigation of any possible spread of COVID-19.
He said the industry has had many meetings with the Ministry of Health and is following stringent hygiene practices. Read more >>