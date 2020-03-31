Avoid coronavirus when you leave the house: 12 tips to help stay safe

Start practicing these practical tips for grocery shopping, opening doors and signing your name when you're out in public.
Social distancing is important in the grocery store, but so is how you shop.
Shara Tibken/CNET
By Jessica Dolcourt
Keeping your distance at the grocery store. Pushing the button at a traffic light when you're going on a walk. Touching a keypad to add a tip for your restaurant take-out order. Even if you're quarantined at home, most of us leave the house to run errands and get fresh air. When we do, we're at higher risk for acquiring or passing along the highly contagious strain of coronavirus that's threatening to bring the world to its knees. Practicing these tips can help minimize your risk when you go outside. Read more >>