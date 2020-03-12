Thursday, March 12, 2020
Aubry, McMillan named co-chairs of COVID-19 national coordination committee
By Royston Jones Jr.
PM says don’t panic as virus classified a pandemic.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillan and Organization for Responsible Governance Executive Director Matt Aubry have been named co-chairs of the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19.
The committee is comprised of a cross section of civil society stakeholders and government representatives.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister read: "In addition to serving as a coordination and steering committee, the NCCC will also engage with the COVID-19 multi-governmental agency task force to implement decision of The Bahamas government, recommend policies to the Cabinet and provide sector and society impacted analysis and feedback to Cabinet, as applicable."