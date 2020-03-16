Atlantis asks employees to take unpaid leave after first confirmed COVID-19 case

Atlantis, Paradise Island
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis Resort and Casino on Paradise Island is asking their staff to volunteer for two weeks unpaid leave effective immediately, as it battles the impending impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The resort has also asked employees to take earned vacation days as the resort “manages through this as situations evolve”.
With travel restrictions now expanded to Europe, United Kingdom, and Ireland, hotels are expected to be among the worst hit.
In a memo to employees, Human Resources Senior Vice President Karen Carey said: "Over the years, we have continually demonstrated our enduring values regarding the safety, satisfaction and well-being of our guests and team members.