Atlanta Students Engage in Service Learning on Bahamas Trip

Brandon Hall students, both Atlantan and Bahamian, take part in volunteer activities in the Bahamas, led by community service and parent and alumni program manager Kristen Bell.
Twelve students and five parents from Brandon Hall School, the private boarding and day school in Sandy Springs, spent their long President’s Day weekend on much more than rest and relaxation.
They took their second trip to the Bahamas in fewer than six months, volunteering at local schools, churches and nonprofits in a country that has started what looks to be a long effort to recover from Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco last September. Read more >>