As the coronavirus pandemic grows, gun sales are surging in many states

David Stone closes a sale with a customer at Dong’s Guns, Ammo and Reloading in Tulsa, Okla.(Ian Maule / For The Times)
By Kurtis Lee , Anita Chabria
TULSA, Okla. —
David Stone snagged a cardboard box of .223-caliber ammunition from the shelf and slid it across the glass countertop, offering his go-to sales pitch: “Welcome to the biggest selection of ammunition in all of Oklahoma.”
“I’m not sure I can keep on saying that,” Stone said, explaining that the supply of goods at Dong’s Guns, Ammo and Reloading has been seriously depleted over the last few days. Read more >>