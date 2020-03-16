Monday, March 16, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic grows, gun sales are surging in many states

David Stone closes a sale with a customer at Dong’s Guns, Ammo and Reloading in Tulsa, Okla.(Ian Maule / For The Times)

By Kurtis Lee , Anita Chabria

TULSA, Okla. —

David Stone snagged a cardboard box of .223-caliber ammunition from the shelf and slid it across the glass countertop, offering his go-to sales pitch: “Welcome to the biggest selection of ammunition in all of Oklahoma.”

“I’m not sure I can keep on saying that,” Stone said, explaining that the supply of goods at Dong’s Guns, Ammo and Reloading has been seriously depleted over the last few days.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,