Friday, March 20, 2020
Aruba Launches Aggressive Measures Against Coronavirus
By Caribbean Journal Staff
Aruba, one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations, has launched a series of aggressive measures to contain and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.
The Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba has officially restricted all non-residents of Aruba from entering the island (although non-residents have been allowed to leave the island).
On Thursday, Aruba stepped up its Coronavirus fight, mandating that all establishments close at 8 PM every day through March 31, 2020.
That includes exceptions for restaurants offering drive-through or delivery, both of which will also close at 10 PM.