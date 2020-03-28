Apple's New Tool Lets You Screen Yourself For COVID-19

Apple's new COVID-19 app and website provides the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Apple.
Apple's new COVID-19 website and app allow users to screen themselves for coronavirus symptoms and receive recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do next.
The tool was developed in partnership with the CDC, the White House's coronavirus task force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Both the website and the app were made publicly available on Friday.
In a statement, Apple cautioned that the new screening tool is "designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities." Read more >>