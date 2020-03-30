Monday, March 30, 2020
America's largest single site jail is home to a new coronavirus cluster
By Omar Jimenez, CNN
(CNN)Chicago's Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart stepped in front of news cameras and reporters and said 38 of their detainees in Cook County jail had now tested positive for the novel coronavirus with over 120 still left to be tested on Friday.
"We knew this was coming," said Dart. "We knew, between people being asymptomatic and staff coming in and out every day, that this was going to happen."
The 38 confirmed Covid-19 cases announced Friday is a sharp increase from just a day prior when America's biggest single site jail had 17 confirmed cases in detainees. Saturday, that number jumped to 89, an increase that's not expected to end there with dozens still to be tested. Read more >>