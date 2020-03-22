America's hospitals, doctors and nurses urge Trump to ramp up medical supplies

Trump briefs reporters in the White House on March 21. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
President Trump should use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the country's domestic production of medical masks, gowns and other items crucial for health care workers to fight the novel coronavirus, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association wrote in a letter on Saturday.
Why it matters: Officials on the White House coronavirus task force had no firm answers on Saturday when asked when doctors and nurses across the country can expect to receive face masks to protect themselves while treating patients with COVID-19.