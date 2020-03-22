Alarm and scepticism over N Korea claim of being coronavirus free

North Korea watchers say there are cases in the country and are concerned it will devastate impoverished nation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been pictured by state media at a number of recent missile launches, but has not been wearing a mask as protection against the coronavirus [KCNA via Yonhap and EPA]
by Kelly Kasulis
Seoul, South Korea - More than 160 countries across the world are battling COVID-19, but as coronavirus challenges even the world's most sophisticated health systems, there is one nation that claims to have no cases at all: North Korea.
"Not one novel coronavirus patient has emerged," Song In Bom, an official from North Korea's emergency health committee said last month in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.