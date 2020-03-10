Airbnb launches Bahamas high school tourism education initiative

Speakers at an event run by Airbnb [Photo Credit: Magnetic Media]
The Bahamas: After signing an agreement with the Bahamanian government, Airbnb has agreed to support a tourism education program.
High schools in the Bahamas will now include a series of panels on hospitality and tourism studies, created in partnership with the Ministry of Education.
Public policy associate for Central America and the Carribean Chloe Burke said: “We are excited to provide hundreds of students with exposure and access to the industry’s multifaceted opportunities. By sharing first-hand knowledge of the various career paths available, we hope to inspire students to explore the robust opportunities this segment of industry offers.” Read more >>